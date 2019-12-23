Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police seek suspects in violent home invasion on east mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 23, 2019 5:13 pm
Hamilton police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion on the east mountain over the weekend.
Hamilton police have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion on the east mountain over the weekend. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are searching for two suspects wanted in a violent home invasion on the city’s east mountain over the weekend.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police say four suspects broke into a home on Upper Ottawa Street and assaulted two of the residents.

One of the victims was stabbed multiple times, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after east Hamilton shooting

Police say it was a targeted incident and have identified two of the suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Arkadiusz Kaminski, 32, and Amanda Rivero, 31 — both Hamilton residents — are wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and theft under $5,000.

Both are considered to be armed and dangerous, and police urge anyone who sees them not to approach them but to call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man connected to August home invasion on Hamilton mountain arrested: police

Police are also looking to identify the two other suspects. One of them is described as a male with a medium-to-large build, wearing a toque, bandana, or t-shirt obscuring his face. The other is described as a female with dark hair and a medium build.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Ashley Duxbury, Division Three Criminal Investigations Branch, at 905-546-8964, anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit an anonymous tip online.

Police credit Hamilton boy for saving friend from drowning
Police credit Hamilton boy for saving friend from drowning
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHome InvasionHamilton MountainUpper Ottawa StreetHamilton home invasionamanda riveroarkadiusz kaminski
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.