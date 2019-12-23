Hamilton police seek suspects in violent home invasion on east mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are searching for two suspects wanted in a violent home invasion on the city’s east mountain over the weekend.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police say four suspects broke into a home on Upper Ottawa Street and assaulted two of the residents.

One of the victims was stabbed multiple times, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was a targeted incident and have identified two of the suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Arkadiusz Kaminski, 32, and Amanda Rivero, 31 — both Hamilton residents — are wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and theft under $5,000.

Both are considered to be armed and dangerous, and police urge anyone who sees them not to approach them but to call 911.

Police are also looking to identify the two other suspects. One of them is described as a male with a medium-to-large build, wearing a toque, bandana, or t-shirt obscuring his face. The other is described as a female with dark hair and a medium build.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Ashley Duxbury, Division Three Criminal Investigations Branch, at 905-546-8964, anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit an anonymous tip online.

