Crime

Man connected to August home invasion on Hamilton mountain arrested: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 4:43 pm
Updated November 14, 2019 4:47 pm
Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion on the mountain in August.
Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion on the mountain in August. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have made a second arrest in a central mountain home invasion in August that put an elementary school and a daycare in lock down.

Police say the 20-year-old man was spotted trying to get into a car at a residence in Grimsby on Wednesday afternoon. He was subsequently arrested.

READ MORE: One man in custody, another being sought, after targeted incident in Hamilton

Mason Hood is facing multiple charges related to the targeted incident, according to investigators.

It’s alleged that Hood and an accomplice broke into a home on Brigade Drive, near Upper Wellington and Stone Church, and tried to rob it with a fake gun.

Adult trike stolen from Hamilton man with ‘limited mobility’
Adult trike stolen from Hamilton man with 'limited mobility'

Officers arrived and arrested one male at the scene but Hood allegedly ran off. The weapon was not recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was not hurt.

A heavy police presence descended on Brigade Avenue to search for the suspect and nearby Helen Detwiler Elementary School, which has a daycare, was placed in a hold and secure before it was lifted in the early afternoon on Aug. 28.

 

