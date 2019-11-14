Man connected to August home invasion on Hamilton mountain arrested: police

Hamilton police have made a second arrest in a central mountain home invasion in August that put an elementary school and a daycare in lock down.
Police say the 20-year-old man was spotted trying to get into a car at a residence in Grimsby on Wednesday afternoon. He was subsequently arrested.
Mason Hood is facing multiple charges related to the targeted incident, according to investigators.
It’s alleged that Hood and an accomplice broke into a home on Brigade Drive, near Upper Wellington and Stone Church, and tried to rob it with a fake gun.
Officers arrived and arrested one male at the scene but Hood allegedly ran off. The weapon was not recovered.
The victim was not hurt.
A heavy police presence descended on Brigade Avenue to search for the suspect and nearby Helen Detwiler Elementary School, which has a daycare, was placed in a hold and secure before it was lifted in the early afternoon on Aug. 28.
