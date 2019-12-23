Menu

Crime

Man sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after east Hamilton shooting

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 23, 2019 10:28 am
Updated December 23, 2019 10:31 am
Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting in the east end that injured one on Sunday.
Hamilton police are investigating a reported shooting in the east end that injured one on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police say officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residential complex in the area of Oriole Crescent and Glengrove Avenue.

A 22-year-old Hamilton man was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries caused by gunfire and taken to hospital, police say.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting incidents on track to reach 10-year high, police say

Police believe it was a targeted incident and have identified a “person of interest” in the investigation. This individual is described as five feet five inches tall and male with a slim build, and police say he was wearing a dark jacket with fur around the hood.

A dark-coloured four-door sedan may have also been involved, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents with security cameras in that area are asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Const. Stephanie Cunliffe at 905-546-2956, the detective sergeant’s office at 905-546-2907, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit your anonymous tips online.

