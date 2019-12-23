London, Ont. golfers can look forward to hitting the links Christmas Eve if weather remains warm

Send this page to someone via email

Golfers may not have to put away their golf clubs for winter just yet.

A golf course in Dorchester is set to open up just after Christmas, and possibly before then.

“We’re aiming for Friday to golf again,” says Dean Gocan, golf manager at Pine Knot Golf and Country Club.

“Unfortunately, we were trying our best to get some golf going [Monday], but the course was still half covered [in snow]… so we had to break some hearts and cancel.”

“I’m just praying for a little Christmas miracle that we can play some golf here before the end of the year.” Tweet This

If the warm weather decides to stick around a little longer, Gocan says golfers could celebrate Christmas Eve outdoors.

“We’re trying to open [Tuesday] if the pockets of snow cooperate and melt away. Right now, I’d say we’re at a 50/50 shot at it.”

On an average day, Gocan says Pine Knot sees 100 golfers around this festive time of year.

“Golf in Canada in December is pretty rare… [golfers] like it when the ponds are frozen, so the [golf ball] will bounce off the ponds instead of hitting it in the water,” Gocan said.

If Friday isn’t too frosty, the golf manager says the course will open from 10 a.m. to sunset.

The golf and country club may shut down over the weekend, depending on how frosty the ground gets.

For those golfers planning to putt on Friday or possibly Tuesday, Gocan is reminding them to dress warmly nonetheless.

“Dress in layers, because you never know what the temperature is going to do,” Gocan said.

“Golf in Canada, you [can] get any type of [weather!]”

