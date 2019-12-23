London, Ont. golfers can look forward to hitting the links Christmas Eve if weather remains warm

Golfers may not have to put away their golf clubs for winter just yet.
A golf course in Dorchester is set to open up just after Christmas, and possibly before then.
“We’re aiming for Friday to golf again,” says Dean Gocan, golf manager at Pine Knot Golf and Country Club.
“I’m just praying for a little Christmas miracle that we can play some golf here before the end of the year.”
If the warm weather decides to stick around a little longer, Gocan says golfers could celebrate Christmas Eve outdoors.
On an average day, Gocan says Pine Knot sees 100 golfers around this festive time of year.
If Friday isn’t too frosty, the golf manager says the course will open from 10 a.m. to sunset.
The golf and country club may shut down over the weekend, depending on how frosty the ground gets.
For those golfers planning to putt on Friday or possibly Tuesday, Gocan is reminding them to dress warmly nonetheless.
“Dress in layers, because you never know what the temperature is going to do,” Gocan said.
