Dundas, Ont. teen arrested on arson charges for second time this month: Hamilton police

For the second time within a month, a Dundas teenager has been arrested for allegedly setting a number of fires in and around Dundas Driving Park.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Hamilton police say they were called about a male trying to set fires in the park.

That same night, police say someone had been setting fires to dumpsters, garbage cans, and other items around the neighbourhood.

Officers found the teen hiding in a structure on the playground and arrested him after finding him in possession of evidence that suggested his involvement with arson activities.

Upon investigation, police confirmed that the 17-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged in connection with a series of blazes that had been set outside residential homes near the Driving Park on Dec. 4.

The teen appeared at John Sopinka Courthouse on Monday, charged with four counts of arson and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

