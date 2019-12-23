Teenage girl from Vancouver killed in 2-vehicle Jasper National Park crash

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl was killed and a woman airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after their car collided with a minivan in Jasper National Park on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the crash 10 kilometres west of the Jasper townsite around 1 p.m. MT.

READ MORE: Three people from British Columbia involved in head-on collision in Alberta

Police said a Toyota Sienna minivan with six people inside was heading east on Highway 16 when it collided with a westbound Nissan Maxima car with the woman and teenager inside.

RCMP believe the car lost control before the collision happened, adding icy conditions were reported at the time.

The teenager in the car died on scene, while the woman behind the wheel was taken via STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police. RCMP said as of Monday morning, she was still alive.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No-stopping zone in place on highway west of Jasper to allow bears to feed

The six people in the van, who were from Prince George, B.C., were checked over by paramedics and released on scene. The woman and teenage girl were from Vancouver. Their identities will not be released, police said.

Jasper RCMP and a collision analyst remained on scene for several hours but police said the highway was later reopened.

A fatal collision near Jasper, Alta. on Sunday caused traffic delays through the national park. Courtesy: Yanick Richard