Education

Ontario government names 3rd expert to review racism in Peel school board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2019 9:36 am
TORONTO – The Ontario government has named a third expert to conduct a review of a Toronto-area school board facing allegations of racism.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says lawyer Shawn Richard will join the existing team examining the Peel District School Board, in response to public criticism that none of the existing reviewers were black.

READ MORE: Ontario government appoints leaders of review into Peel District School Board

Richard is an expert in family and estates law and is past president of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers.

Suzanne Herbert and Ena Chadha were previously appointed to the review.

Lecce announced the review in November, saying the board is facing allegations of anti-black racism and concerns that it is not following proper governance, leadership and human resources practices.

The board has previously said the review is taking place at its request.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
