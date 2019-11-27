Menu

Education

Ontario government appoints leaders of review into Peel District School Board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 11:12 pm
Peel district school board reviews report from integrity commissioner
WATCH ABOVE: Trustees were divided in a vote to receive a report from the integrity commissioner that clears a Peel District School Board trustee from any violation, for referring to McCrimmon middle school in Brampton as McCriminal. Erica Vella has details on the meeting a reactions from the trustees. (Nov. 19)

TORONTO – The Ontario government has named a former deputy minister and a human rights lawyer to lead a public review of a Toronto-area school board facing allegations of racism.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says Suzanne Herbert and Ena Chadha will head up the review of the Peel District School Board, which serves students west of Toronto.

He announced the review earlier this month, saying the board is facing allegations of anti-Black racism and concerns that it is not following proper governance, leadership and human resources practices.

READ MORE: PDSB integrity commissioner report sparks debate amid concerns of systemic racism

The board has previously said the review is taking place at its request.

Herbert served as a deputy minister with the Ontario Public Service from 1997 to 2008, while Chadha spent eight years as vice-chairwoman and adjudicator with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Herbert and Chadha have been asked to produce an interim report before the end of the year and complete the review by the winter of 2020.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentStephen LeccePeel District School BoardPDSBPDSB Racism AllegationsPDSB reviewPeel District School Board review
