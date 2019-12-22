2 seriously injured in East York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting in East York saturday night.

Police said officers responded to a call about shots fired just after 8:15 p.m. in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Witnesses told investigators several people were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics transported both to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sunday morning both victims are now stable.

There is no suspect description at this time.

.@TorontoPolice have reopened Overlea Blvd after earlier double shooting occurred in an underground parking lot in the area #Toronto https://t.co/TovW5NkvL7 pic.twitter.com/0hR8iaNlCj — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 22, 2019

