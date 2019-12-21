Lethbridge police, community group join forces to shut down drug house: police

Lethbridge police and the “safer communities and neighborhoods” SCAN unit of the Alberta Sheriffs Branch worked together on Thursday to shut down another drug house in Lethbridge, police said.

The house, located at 136 15 Street North, had been under surveillance since May of this year after several complaints from neighbors and the community came in, police said. Once the complaints had come in, SCAN began investigating, according to police.

SCAN then confirmed drug activity was occurring, as they observed several drug transactions and a high volume of people coming and going from the house, police say. Then SCAN investigators contacted the Lethbridge police to work together on a strategy targeting criminal activity on the property.

On Thursday, SCAN obtained a court order that took effect at noon, giving them the authority to close the drug house down.

SCAN says they work with other law enforcement agencies to shut down properties used for illegal activities. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoood Act gives sheriffs the authority to target “problematic” properties through “civic engagement,” SCAN says.

The organization responsible for shutting down the drug house says it’s a prime example of the community coming together to help local police forces investigate and lay charges against those caught trafficking narcotics.

“We really appreciate the assessments… the assistance and the support of the Lethbridge police in the investigation and of course the willingness of the community members to come forward and seek help from us in order to take back their community,” SCAN investigator Robert Pracic said. Pracic also said that law enforcement agencies do encourage and thank community members to get involved in similar situations in order to help officers make neighborhoods safer.

During a search of the home in September, Lethbridge officers found cocaine, meth, mushrooms and weapons, police said. Charges were then laid against three people.

SCAN says this drug house was cause for concern among many in this northside neighborhood.

“In fact, the entire community rallied against this activity occurring in their community,” Pracic said.

“There was so much distress to the point where they posted signs on trees and fences begging for help, asking people to report crime. Some of the signs said things like, ‘please help our children.'”

“I’m glad it’s been shut down, just because there are a lot of kids in this area, there are a lot of older people that walk around the block,” Maggie Hall, a neighbor said. “So yes, I’m happy that it’s finally been shut down.”

Police also say that nobody is allowed on the property until the end of February as the house will be monitored by police.

After 71 days, new tenants will be allowed to move into the house but it will still be under supervision until next December.