Some residents cleared for return to North York Gosford apartment after 5-alarm fatal fire

Over 20 units at a Toronto highrise building have been cleared for residents to return after a five-alarm blaze erupted leaving a man dead in mid-November.

City of Toronto officials said in a press release Friday that 26 apartment units are open for re-occupancy at 235 Gosford Boulevard.

The release said the city expects more units will be become available in the coming weeks.

Emergency crews were called to the 15-storey apartment building on Gosford Boulevard, west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West, just before 5:30 p.m on Nov. 15.

The fire started in the bedroom of an eighth floor apartment and spread, killing one man and eventually displacing 354 people, officials said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) said the man died due to smoke inhalation. Another person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Five others were assessed by paramedics on scene.

Some displaced residents who did not have another place to stay were given temporary housing at York University before they were moved to hotels.

In early December, residents came forward and said the building’s property management company has “ceased communication” with them. Speaking at a press conference on Dec. 3, with lawyers by their side, residents called for a “tenable solution to the crisis at hand.”

Global News later contacted the management company, Ronkay Management Inc. A spokesperson said the company is working “as diligently as we can to return clients to as many units as possible as quickly as possible.” The statement said specialists were assessing what’s needed in the restoration.

“Every family and every suite faces different challenges. We are working diligently to address everyone’s needs,” the spokesperson wrote.

The TDSB launched a campaign to raise funds for affected students and their families, while the Toronto Catholic District School Board also appealed for donations to assist their affected students.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but the OFM said it does not appear to be suspicious.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues