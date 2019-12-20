Menu

Health

New Brunswick government narrowly passes legislation affecting nursing homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 1:29 pm
New Brunswick Essential Services in Nursing Homes bill facing competing amendments
The People’s Alliance will likely be the deciding factor of what form amendments to the Essential Services in Nursing Home Act pass, or if they even pass at all. Silas Brown has more.

The New Brunswick government has narrowly passed changes to legislation to limit the number of nursing home workers who are able to go on strike.

The changes to the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act passed by a vote of 24-22 on Friday as the three members of the People’s Alliance party sided with the minority Progressive Conservatives.

READ MORE: N.B. election averted as amended nursing home bill passes through marathon committee meeting

Nursing home workers and their supporters chanted and heckled from the legislature’s public gallery during the vote, and were ordered removed by the Speaker.

They went on to voice their discontent outside, with one union leader saying the wording of the act is identical to legislation being challenged in the courts in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE New Brunswick president Brien Watson says a similar challenge could be launched in New Brunswick.

N.B. announces changes to paramedics classification
N.B. announces changes to paramedics classification

The nursing home workers have been without a new contract since 2016, and say it will be years before new deals are reached because of the changes in the legislation.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CanadaNew Brunswick PoliticsBlaine HiggsCUPEPeople's Alliance of New BrunswickCUPE New Brunswickessential services in nursing homes actnursing homes actNursing Homes in New Brunswick
