Two Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel

Send this page to someone via email

Two Carnival cruise ships collided in the port of Cozumel on Friday morning.

Video footage shared by Twitter user @kaarinaa25 shows the Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend crashing around 8:50 a.m. local time.

READ MORE: Fatal Osoyoos Lake boat crash captured on surveillance video

“Hopefully nobody was there and hurt,” reads the caption.

In the video, as one of the ships pulls away, pieces of the other boat can be seen falling into the ocean.

Carnival Cruise Line responded to the video on Twitter with a statement addressing the crash and one reported injury.

We are assessing the damage to both ships. There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“We are assessing the damage to both ships,” the cruise line wrote. “There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4.”

Twitter user @JayTea1993 shared a closer image of the damaged cruise ship. One of its corners is dented inwards, with parts of the balcony hanging loose. Multiple windows are smashed in.

“Look at the damage done to the Carnival Glory after it ran into another ship,” reads the caption.

Look at the damage done to the Carnival Glory after it ran into another ship pic.twitter.com/Gy52HngHr7 — Jay Tee (@JayTea1993) December 20, 2019

According to cruisefever.net, high winds appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

The extent of the damage isn’t currently known. According to the vacation publication, the Carnival Glory is on a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean out of New Orleans.

The Carnival Legend is also on a week-long cruise to the same area from Tampa, Fla.

—

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca