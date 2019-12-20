Menu

Canada

Manitoba family gets $5,000 donation to buy headstone for slain 3-year-old boy’s grave

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 5:21 pm
The family of a three-year-old child who was fatally stabbed in October is hoping to raise money for a permanent marker at his grave.
The family of a three-year-old child who was fatally stabbed in October is hoping to raise money for a permanent marker at his grave. A Headstone for Hunter / GoFundMe page

The family of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed in October and later died in hospital was looking for money for his final resting place — but their prayers were answered by a local business.

Bianca Smith, the aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, created a GoFundMe account in hopes of raising money to buy a headstone for the young boy. On the fundraising page, she says the child’s grave currently has a temporary marker but that the family wanted to get something more permanent.

“We the family hope to replace this with a permanent marker that will ensure Hunter will never be forgotten,” Smith wrote.

Everlasting Memorials Inc. donated $5,000 to the family on Friday, allowing them to purchase the headstone, Smith said in a phone interview.

READ MORE: Toddler stabbed in Winnipeg has died — family

“It’s still fresh in our minds,” Smith said of the toddler’s death. “Christmas is in a few days. It’s pretty hard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter was stabbed in the neck at his home on Pritchard Avenue on Oct. 30. He died in hospital days later.

Daniel Jensen, 33, has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the boy’s death, along with other offences related to the incident.

Hunter was laid to rest in Hollow Water First Nation, just over two hours from Winnipeg, according to the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Winnipeg toddler stabbed while he slept to be taken off life support — family

Several donations had already come in from people looking to help the Smith family remember Hunter before the business made its donation.

As of Friday morning, the page had raised nearly $400 of its $5,000 goal.

