Top B.C. stories of the decade: a timeline of major events of the 2010s

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 1:00 pm
A brief history of the 2010s
With the end of the 2010s nearly upon us, its time to look back at the lows and highs of the past 10 years. From the 2010 Olympics to the rise of the opioid crisis, a lot has happened in B.C. This is a brief history of the 2010s.

From wildfires and floods to manhunts and a once-in-a-lifetime political sea change, B.C. has had a roller coaster of a decade.

The 2010s was packed with stories that moved us, shocked us and made us want to learn more — and Global BC was there to cover it all.

As the decade draws to a close, we wanted to highlight those key events, showing how the province has evolved over the past 10 years while looking back on the stories that made us stop in our tracks.

Flip through the timeline below to relive the top stories of the 2010s.

