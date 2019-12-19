Yacht belonging to Marc Anthony engulfed in flames in Florida marina

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire that engulfed a 120-foot yacht at Watson Island in the South Florida city.
The luxury vessel belonged to six-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony (born Marco Antonio Muñiz), according to Floridian news outlet, 7 News Miami.
Docked at the Island Gardens Marina, the mysterious fire erupted at around 7:30 p.m. (ET). It was maintained within only two hours by two teams of firefighters, as confirmed in an official tweet from the fire service workers.
While several crew members were supposedly aboard the vessel, they safely escaped the blaze with no reported injuries.
No other boats were damaged in the process, according to reports.
The cause of the massive fire currently remains under investigation and the 51-year-old musician’s boat, the Andiamo, has since been written off as a complete loss.
It was valued upwards of US$7 million, according to ET Canada.
A representative of Anthony confirmed to Global News that he was not on board the yacht and is safe.
The musician himself has not publicly commented on the matter.
