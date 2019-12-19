Yacht belonging to Marc Anthony engulfed in flames in Florida marina

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire that engulfed a 120-foot yacht at Watson Island in the South Florida city.

The luxury vessel belonged to six-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony (born Marco Antonio Muñiz), according to Floridian news outlet, 7 News Miami.

Docked at the Island Gardens Marina, the mysterious fire erupted at around 7:30 p.m. (ET). It was maintained within only two hours by two teams of firefighters, as confirmed in an official tweet from the fire service workers.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

While several crew members were supposedly aboard the vessel, they safely escaped the blaze with no reported injuries.

No other boats were damaged in the process, according to reports.

The cause of the massive fire currently remains under investigation and the 51-year-old musician’s boat, the Andiamo, has since been written off as a complete loss.

It was valued upwards of US$7 million, according to ET Canada.

Miami Fire Rescue units on scene of a 120 foot boat fire at 888 MacArthur Causeway. pic.twitter.com/sYxnglXugB — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

A representative of Anthony confirmed to Global News that he was not on board the yacht and is safe.

Story continues below advertisement

The musician himself has not publicly commented on the matter.

1:15 Performance artist says he’s not sorry for eating banana displayed as art in Florida Performance artist says he’s not sorry for eating banana displayed as art in Florida