Canada

Corus Radio London returns with another Drive-Thru Toy Drive for the Salvation Army

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 19, 2019 5:51 am
Updated December 19, 2019 5:55 am
Donations for the Salvation Army are being accepted at the Delta Armouries Hotel on 325 Dundas St. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Donations for the Salvation Army are being accepted at the Delta Armouries Hotel on 325 Dundas St. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday. FM96

Downtown London will be brimming with generosity as Corus Radio London gears up for another Drive-Thru Toy Drive.

The toy drive aims to support the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program, which began distributing food, grocery store gift cards and toys to families in need on Monday.

Toys, cash and any other donation headed for the Salvation Army will be accepted at the Delta Armouries Hotel on 325 Dundas St. on Thursday morning

The toy drive began a decade ago on the Taz Show on FM96, before later growing to encompass Global News Radio 980 CFPL, Country 104 and 103.1 Fresh FM.

“We wanted an easy way collect toys from people. Everyone is busy in the morning, so to be able to pull up and drop a toy off we thought was a great idea,” Taz said.

“We were overwhelmed from the get-go with the generosity of our listeners.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Delta Armouries Hotel on Thursday morning until 10 a.m.

A final tally of funds raised is set to arrive shortly after.

Last year’s Drive-Thru Toy Drive reeled in a record-setting $29,000.

