Londoners line up for return of Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program

It’s a cold Monday morning outside the Western Fair Agriplex, where more than 100 Londoners have lined up in hopes of accessing the Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program — a week-long program that aims to provide families with food for the holidays, along with toys for those aged 12 and under.

Trish Kiwanuka arrives around 8 a.m., an hour before the Agriplex will open its doors and welcome guests with generous arms.

She is still far from the front of the line, where some Londoners have waited for hours. A homeless mother of six, Kiwanuka says she’s been there since 4 a.m.

It’s the fifth year Kiwanuka has used the program.

Between balancing a part-time job and raising two children on her own, the single mother says the Christmas hamper program provides a sense of relief during a time that often brings her stress and anxiety.

“The first year I came, I could only [pay] for rent. I didn’t have any extra money for presents, so the program helped fulfil that need,” she says.

Kiwanuka is in a better place now. She works a part-time job and now has access to a vehicle, but she still struggles to make ends meet.

“Even if you’re working minimum wage full time, all you can afford is rent and bills, and you’re probably still in debt.” Tweet This

Despite her troubles, Kiwanuka remains grateful to the Salvation Army.

“I’m just happy that it’s not snowing,” she says.

Kiwanuka’s family will be one of the 6,500 who Salvation Army spokesperson Shannon Wise expects will be aided by this year’s Christmas hamper program.

While many show up for the first day of the program, Wise says the Salvation Army has enough hampers to go around for the program’s week-long duration.

“Rest assured, if you can’t make it on Day 1 or if the lineup’s too long, just wait until later on in the week, and we’re happy to serve you,” Wise said.

Donations are still being accepted, with Londoners able to drop off their toys at fire halls, Masonville Place, White Oaks or either of the Salvation Army locations on King Street or Wellington Street.

“The two groups that often get overlooked for toy donations are [children ages] zero to two and 10 to 12,” Wise said.

Those looking to access the program can do so by heading over the Western Fair Agriplex. The program runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Dec. 16 to 20.

3:36 What The Salvation Army can offer clients and how you can help out What The Salvation Army can offer clients and how you can help out