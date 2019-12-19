B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters on Christmas to be sentenced Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Island father convicted of murdering his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017 will learn on Thursday when he will become eligible for parole.

Andrew Berry was found guilty in September of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, whose bodies were discovered in his Oak Bay apartment.

Berry was found lying in his bathtub with several stab wounds. Chloe and Aubrey were found stabbed to death in their beds.

While Berry faces a mandatory life sentence behind bars for each charge, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Miriam Gropper must decide whether he will be eligible for parole at the minimum of 10 years or the maximum of 25 years.

During an emotional sentencing hearing in Victoria that lasted two days, family and friends of the slain girls told the court and Berry how the crime has impacted their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

The girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, spoke through tears about the depression and anxiety she has faced since losing her daughters, who she said “were the centre of our world.”

1:26 Jury returns verdict in Andrew Berry trial Jury returns verdict in Andrew Berry trial

“There was so much light and joy in our house, and now it has all gone silent,“ Cotton told court on Monday.

“To try to understand how the father of my children is capable of doing such a horrific and unimaginable act to his own daughters is inconceivable. All they ever did was love him.”

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch also spoke Monday about the trauma that police and fire crews who responded to the crime scene have experienced.

The judge has rejected the story that Berry and his defence provided during the months-long trial, in which they argued the girls had been killed by associates of a loan shark to whom Berry owed money. They allege the killers assaulted Berry and left him to die before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Andrew Berry found guilty of killing his two daughters Christmas Day 2017

Gropper described Berry’s testimony as “unbelievable” and told the court it was “unfathomable” that a henchman for a loan shark named Paul came into the apartment and killed the two girls.

Prosecutors countered that Berry, who admitted during testimony that he had a crippling gambling problem, had grown depressed over mounting debt and fears he would lose partial custody of his daughters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown compared defence’s case to “a plot from a low-budget movie,” pointing out DNA from a fourth person was never found in Berry’s apartment.

They instead alleged Berry killed the girls in the morning then turned the knife on himself with the intention of dying.

1:12 Judge charges jury in Andrew Berry trial Judge charges jury in Andrew Berry trial

Gropper also agreed with Crown lawyer Clare Jennings’ assessment of Berry’s motivation for killing his daughters.

“The motivation stemmed in part due to his animosity towards Sarah Cotton,” Jennings told the court.

Shortly before the killings, a custody dispute dating back to 2013 had been mostly resolved, with a judge granting Berry parental visits, including the overnight one on Christmas Eve.

Police discovered Berry and the girls’ bodies during a welfare check at his apartment after Cotton reported he was late dropping their daughters off at her home in the afternoon as scheduled.

— With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman and Brad MacLeod