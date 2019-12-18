Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, just after 7:45 p.m. after the man’s vehicle crashed into a pole.
The spokesperson said it was later determined the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics were working to save the victim’s life, the spokesperson said.
As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
