Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, just after 7:45 p.m. after the man’s vehicle crashed into a pole.

The spokesperson said it was later determined the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were working to save the victim’s life, the spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

