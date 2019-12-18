Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 8:15 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 8:16 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after he was shot in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, just after 7:45 p.m. after the man’s vehicle crashed into a pole.

The spokesperson said it was later determined the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found slumped over the wheel with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Paramedics were working to save the victim’s life, the spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.

More to come.

