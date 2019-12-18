Menu

Fire

No one injured, cat rescued after house fire in Calgary’s Deer Ridge neighbourhood

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 8:53 pm
Crews responded to a fire in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Crews responded to a fire in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a house blaze in the southeast neighbourhood of Deer Ridge on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the front of a home “completely engulfed in flames and heavy smoke” near the 14000 block of Deer Ridge Drive S.E. at around 4:30 p.m., according to CFD Central District Chief Innes Fraser.

There were no people inside at the time, but a pet was, he said.

“The cat was treated and released to family members. So the cat is OK,” Fraser said.

“The homeowner did come home and was obviously quite distraught when she arrived home to find her house on fire.”

The house has “substantial” smoke damage and residents won’t be allowed back inside Wednesday night.

“The home will require substantial renovations to be occupied again,” Fraser said.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Deer Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Firefighters responded to a blaze in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Deer Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Global News

Fraser said crews don’t always use bucket trucks, but this situation called for it because the roof was too spongy and dangerous for firefighters to walk on.

“So the crews can work out of the bucket to be able to cut holes in the roof to ventilate and look for [an] extension of fire,” he said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

