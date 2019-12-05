Woman hospitalized after southeast Calgary townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital with smoke-related injuries on Thursday following a fire in the southeast Calgary community of Applewood Park.

Fire crews responded to a townhouse on Applewood Lane Southeast at around 4 a.m. after being alerted to a possible fire by police officers who were patrolling the area.

Firefighters found smoke and fire visible from one of the townhouse suites. Five adjacent suites were evacuated as a precaution and the fire was extinguished.

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire inside a townhouse suite on Applewood Lane Southeast at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Global News

EMS said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was found in the doorway of the townhouse and was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre by paramedics. District Chief Innes Fraser said she had “some burns” and was suffering from smoke inhalation.

“When a call comes in at four in the morning, you do expect people to be in the residence and possibly asleep, so it is something that we plan for and train for,” Fraser said. “We know at this time of day there is a high likelihood that someone will be inside the structure.”

ATCO and ENMAX were called to the scene to control the flow of utilities to the suite.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

