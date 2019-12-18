Winnipeg Jets meet family of fallen RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an RCMP officer killed in a crash last week got the chance to meet the Winnipeg Jets following the team’s Tuesday night home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Constable Allan Poapst died in a two-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Dec. 13.

The 49-year-old father of three, who died five days shy of completing 13 years of duty, was an avid Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan, the RCMP said in the days following his death.

Members of Poapst’s family, including his three teenage daughters, were welcomed into the Jets’ dressing room Tuesday.

The family — all wearing Poapst’s Winnipeg Jets jerseys — met players and team staff, had autographs signed, and took photos with players during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

Following last night's game, #NHLJets and team staff welcomed the late Cst. Allan Poapst’s family into the Jets' dressing room. pic.twitter.com/nQ7U72fUQE — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 18, 2019

A regimental funeral service is planned for Poapst on Friday Dec, 20.

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said hundreds of officers from across North America are expected to attend the service, which is also open to the public.

READ MORE: Support swells for Manitoba RCMP officer killed in crash

The funeral will happen at 11 a.m. at Bell MTS Place. The doors at Portage Avenue and Donald Street will open at 10 a.m. and guests should be seated by 10:45 a.m.

Those wishing to pass along condolences can email RCMP.Condolences-Condolences.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

1:57 Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst