Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Manitoba RCMP

Winnipeg Jets meet family of fallen RCMP officer

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 6:42 pm
Winnipeg Jets meet family of fallen RCMP member
WATCH: Family of late RCMP Const. Allan Poapst pose for photos with the Winnipeg Jets during a meet and greet days after his fatal crash.

The family of an RCMP officer killed in a crash last week got the chance to meet the Winnipeg Jets following the team’s Tuesday night home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Constable Allan Poapst died in a two-vehicle crash on the Perimeter Highway Dec. 13.

The 49-year-old father of three, who died five days shy of completing 13 years of duty, was an avid Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan, the RCMP said in the days following his death.

Members of Poapst’s family, including his three teenage daughters, were welcomed into the Jets’ dressing room Tuesday.

The family — all wearing Poapst’s Winnipeg Jets jerseys — met players and team staff, had autographs signed, and took photos with players during the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

A regimental funeral service is planned for Poapst on Friday Dec, 20.

Manitoba RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said hundreds of officers from across North America are expected to attend the service, which is also open to the public.

READ MORE: Support swells for Manitoba RCMP officer killed in crash

The funeral will happen at 11 a.m. at Bell MTS Place. The doors at Portage Avenue and Donald Street will open at 10 a.m. and guests should be seated by 10:45 a.m.

Those wishing to pass along condolences can email RCMP.Condolences-Condolences.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst
Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPWinnipeg JetsFatal CrashManitoba RCMPRCMP ManitobaWinnipeg hockeyAllan PoapstFallen RCMPPoapst familyPoapst funeralRCMP officer funeral
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.