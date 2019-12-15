Support swells for Manitoba RCMP officer killed in collision

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police lined Portage Avenue with cruiser cars outside of the Manitoba RCMP headquarters Saturday in a display of solidarity after RCMP Const. Allan Poapst was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.

But it wasn’t just Winnipeg police showing support for the colleagues and loved ones of the 49-year-old father of three who died just five days shy of completing 13 years of duty.

Manitoba institutions spoke out, offering condolences for the RCMP and Poapst’s family. Police departments and unions nationwide offered solidarity to Manitoba RCMP.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer dead after collision on north Perimeter Highway

“It hits everyone hard who’s part of this profession,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver, noting he’s seen support from police across the continent.

“We want to make sure that everybody there and RCMP officers, not only in Manitoba but across the country, know that our hearts go out to them. That could be one of our officers next time — they would do the same thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The thoughts and prayers of the #NHLJets, @TNYouthFDN, and entire True North Sports + Ent. organization go out to Cst. Allan Poapst’s family during this difficult time. https://t.co/B0YIje6Nns — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 15, 2019

Manitoban politicians offered support too.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Cst. Allan Poapst. Sending my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers. May the memories and laughs shared be a comfort during this terrible time. https://t.co/OU47Xr9aNX — Marty Morantz (@marty_morantz) December 14, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted their condolences and gratitude to Poapst and RCMP for their service.