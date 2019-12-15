Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Support swells for Manitoba RCMP officer killed in collision

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 5:14 pm
Manitoba's top RCMP officer says a Mountie who died in a crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway was "the proud father of three teenaged girls" who was just days shy of 13 years of service with the force. Const. Allan Poapst is seen in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.
Manitoba's top RCMP officer says a Mountie who died in a crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway was "the proud father of three teenaged girls" who was just days shy of 13 years of service with the force. Const. Allan Poapst is seen in an undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

Winnipeg police lined Portage Avenue with cruiser cars outside of the Manitoba RCMP headquarters Saturday in a display of solidarity after RCMP Const. Allan Poapst was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.

But it wasn’t just Winnipeg police showing support for the colleagues and loved ones of the 49-year-old father of three who died just five days shy of completing 13 years of duty.

Manitoba institutions spoke out, offering condolences for the RCMP and Poapst’s family. Police departments and unions nationwide offered solidarity to Manitoba RCMP.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP officer dead after collision on north Perimeter Highway

“It hits everyone hard who’s part of this profession,” said Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver, noting he’s seen support from police across the continent.

“We want to make sure that everybody there and RCMP officers, not only in Manitoba but across the country, know that our hearts go out to them. That could be one of our officers next time — they would do the same thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoban politicians offered support too.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted their condolences and gratitude to Poapst and RCMP for their service.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceWinnipeg policeFatal CrashFatal CollisionManitoba RCMPWinnipeg Police ServiceRoyal Canadian Mounted Policefatal car crashline of dutyFallen OfficerPerimeter Highway CrashAllan Poapst
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.