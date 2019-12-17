Public invited to regimental funeral for RCMP officer Allan Poapst, killed in traffic crash

Send this page to someone via email

The regimental service for an RCMP officer who died in a traffic crash Dec. 13 will be on Friday, and the public is invited.

Manitoba RCMP said the public and members of the media are “invited to the join the family of Constable Allan Poapst and the law enforcement community as they celebrate his service and mourn his death.”

The funeral will happen at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Bell MTS Place. The doors at Portage Avenue and Donald Street will open at 10 a.m. and guests should be seated by 10:45 a.m.

A moment of silence was held for Cst Allan Poapst today, as the motorcade paused in front of the Manitoba RCMP Headquarters and gave all employees a chance to pay their respects. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/d4PIzu2bYj — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 17, 2019

Poapst, a father of three teenage girls, died after a two vehicle T-bone crash just east of Route 90 and the Perimeter Highway during a snowy afternoon. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“He was a dedicated officer who worked hard to serve Manitobans. In fact, after graduating from depot in 2006, all of his service with the RCMP was spent within Manitoba. His postings included Portage la Prairie, Powerview, and the court liaison unit based out of Headingley,” reads a statement from Jane MacLatchy, the Manitoba RCMP’s commanding officer.

“He was well liked by members across the force and a massive Blue Bombers fan. He recently realized a dream when he attended the Grey Cup game in Calgary, and watched his beloved Blue Bombers win — bringing the Cup back to Winnipeg.”

He was just a few days shy of completing 13 years with the RCMP.

“Over the last few days, the Manitoba RCMP has received a tremendous amount of support, kind gestures, and thoughtful messages from the public, law enforcement agencies, emergency service providers across Canada, as well as from our municipal partners and local businesses. We are truly humbled by this outpouring of support,” reads a statement from the Manitoba RCMP.

Those wishing to pass along condolences can email RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

1:57 Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst Winnipeg Police and Manitoba RCMP pay tribute to fallen RCMP Cst. Allan Poapst