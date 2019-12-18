Vancouver police deploy beanbag shotgun against allegedly knife-wielding man

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police deployed a beanbag gun against a man who was allegedly brandishing a knife downtown on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Richards and Nelson streets around 8:30 a.m., to reports of a man waving the weapon around.

Police said the man refused to drop the knife when approached by officers.

“Police officers used their beanbag shotgun to prevent him from hurting them or any other member of the public,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

The man was taken to jail and remains in custody, according to police.

