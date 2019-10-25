Beanbag shotgun deployed on man attacking strangers downtown: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police deployed a beanbag shotgun to subdue a man they say was assaulting people downtown on Friday.

The takedown was captured on cellphone video.

According to police, officers were called to the area of West Georgia and Thurlow Street, around 8:30 a.m., to multiple reports of a man swinging wooden sticks and assaulting people.

Officers tried to arrest the man, but police say he refused to follow their directions.

“Due to his assaultive and erratic behaviour, which put the police and public at risk, less-lethal beanbag shotgun rounds were deployed,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

“This allowed police officers to safely arrest the man without serious injury to himself or anyone else.”

Police say the suspect, a man in his 50s, was taken to jail and police are recommending multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.