Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec commission on youth protection issues 5 recommendations to strengthen system

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 3:57 pm
Régine Laurent, president of a commission looking into child protection services, speaks during a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Régine Laurent, president of a commission looking into child protection services, speaks during a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The commission responsible for looking into youth protection services in Quebec has issued five recommendations it wants the provincial government to implement as soon as possible.

Régine Laurent, a nurse and former labour leader who is heading the commission, presented a preliminary assessment of their findings since the probe started in late October.

“It is urgent,” she said. “Time is running out.”

The commission recommends the creation of a province-wide registry of pregnancies so that CLSCs can follow new mothers with children deemed at risk.

READ MORE: ‘We have failed as a society’ — Quebec commission on youth protection begins

Quebec should also expand a program that helps teenagers in youth protection transition to adulthood, according to the inquiry. The program helps youth between the ages of 16 and 19.

Ahead of the next annual budget, the province is being urged to boost funding for prenatal and early childhood services that help children in difficulty across Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of its recommendations, the commission also suggests that the provincial government reserve and add, if necessary, more spots in public daycares for young at-risk children.

The Quebec government should provide $200,000 on an annual basis to community organizations based on helping families.

READ MORE: Quebec’s youth protection agency ‘flawed,’ and delays put children at risk, auditor general says

Lionel Carmant, the minister of health and social services in Quebec, said the province will analyze the commission’s recommendations and that the government is dedicated to providing more front-line services.

“We welcome them and we need to study them further,” he said. “What I like about them is they are all about prevention prior to youth protection and that’s what we’ve been saying.”

The review was prompted by the death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby who had been followed by youth protection services. She was found in critical condition in her family home on April 29 and died the next day.

In November, the province’s auditor general found the youth protection system is marred by a series of shortcomings and the way it functions is “flawed.”

The commission includes public hearings at which social workers, adolescents and employees of youth protection have been invited to appear. The commissioners have until Nov. 30, 2020 to provide their final report.

Story continues below advertisement
Quebec youth protection report
Quebec youth protection report

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebec youth protectionLionel CarmantQuebec auditor generalRégine LaurentLaurent CommissionQuebec Youth Protection ServicesQuebec youth protection probe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.