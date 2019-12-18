Alberta strikes panel to review auto insurance, won’t bring back rate cap

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has launched a review of auto insurance in the province to ensure that the industry can remain viable and drivers can get affordable coverage.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said Albertans are paying some of the highest rates in Canada but are having trouble getting critical protections, such as comprehensive and collision coverage.

READ MORE: 6 ways to cut your auto insurance rate in Alberta

Auto insurance rates had been capped at five per cent for the last couple of years, but the government did not renew that cap in August and some drivers have since reported getting notices of steep rate hikes in the new year.

Insurers have said that under the cap they were losing money in Alberta, given a rise in payouts due to issues including car theft, injury claims, and high repair costs tied to more expensive technology in vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Distracted driving could mean higher insurance rates for motorists

Toews said a three-member committee has been asked to find solutions that work for all parties within the existing privately delivered system.

The three members of the committee:

Consumer and insurance industry expert Chris Daniel, who is in his second term as the consumer representative on the Automobile Insurance Rate Board Legal expert Shelley Miller, a lawyer with specific expertise in auto insurance reform Medical expert Dr. Larry Ohlhauser, who is the chief medical advisor to the superintendent of insurance

The committee is to report back in the spring, and Toews says the government will take action as soon as possible after that.

READ MORE: Cutting pink tape — Alberta auto insurance cards going digital