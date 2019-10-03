Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Distracted driving could mean higher insurance rates for motorists

By Vinesh Pratap Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 5:31 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 5:33 pm
Some insurance companies treating distracted driving as major infraction
WATCH: A distracted driving ticket could end up costing you a whole lot more than the nearly $300 fine. As Kendra Slugoski explains, some insurance companies are treating the ticket as a major infraction.

It’s a daily occurrence on city streets: someone behind the wheel distracted with their smartphone.

“There are so many factors why we should put the phone away,” driver Carole Mason said. “So many risks.”

READ MORE: 21K distracted driving tickets issued in 3 years in Edmonton

According to the Edmonton Police Service, distracted driving involves more than use of a smartphone behind the wheel; a list of what’s considered distracted driving is provided on the EPS website:

While driving (including drive-thrus), it is illegal to:

  • Use a hand-held phone while talking, texting and/or e-mailing
  • Operate electronic devices like video players and laptops
  • Manually program GPS units or portable audio players
  • Read or write
  • Engage in personal grooming

Motorists who are caught now have to worry about more than the $287 fine; some insurance companies are also paying close attention.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 tickets in 6 minutes cost B.C. distracted driver more than $1,800

“We’ve seen it most recently,” said Jennifer Donohue, a vice president with brokerage firm Access Insurance.

She indicates more insurers are moving towards treating distracted driving as a major infraction, with the corresponding consequences.

“There’ll be at least a 15 per cent surcharge added,” Donohue said.

Tweet This

“In some cases, they (the insurance companies) will not offer collision insurance.”

Collision insurance is required for anyone who finances the purchase of their vehicle.

READ MORE: Police apologize, cancel B.C. senior’s distracted driving fine for cellphone in cup holder

Donohue points out insurance companies are simply looking to recoup their costs because “they’re paying out more insurance claims because people aren’t paying attention.”

“The best thing to do is to turn the phone off.”

Why are more distracted driving tickets being handed out in Edmonton?
Why are more distracted driving tickets being handed out in Edmonton?

Global News spoke with several drivers to gauge reaction.

“There’ll always be those people that just don’t care,” said James DeBruijn, “but hopefully it helps.”

READ MORE: Canadians self-proclaimed ‘good drivers,’ but most admit to bad habits

Jason McClure isn’t worried about insurance changes impacting distracted drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

He says when he’s behind the wheel, his focus is on the road.

“As long as it doesn’t affect me, across the board, whatever. It is what it is, right?”

Distracted driving became a ticketable offence on Sept. 1, 2011.

Edmonton police are cracking down on distracted drivers
Edmonton police are cracking down on distracted drivers
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Edmonton policeEdmonton TrafficEdmonton crimeDistracted DrivingInsuranceInsurance RatesVehicle InsuranceDistracted driving ticketsSmartphone Use
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.