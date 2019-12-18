Calgary police ‘concerned’ for missing man Patrick Vice

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they are “concerned for the welfare” of a missing man last seen in the downtown core last week.

According to police, Patrick Vice was last spotted walking east on 6 Avenue Southwest near the intersection with 1 Street Southwest around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The man, who is in his early 60s, hasn’t been in contact with his family since.

Vice is described as being 5’11” tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket and dark pants. He was also drinking a McDonald’s coffee and carrying a newspaper.

Anyone with information on Vice’s whereabouts is asked to call police via their non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

