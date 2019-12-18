Menu

Canada

Calgary police ‘concerned’ for missing man Patrick Vice

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 11:27 am
Updated December 18, 2019 11:29 am
Patrick Vice was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, walking east along 6 Avenue Southwest, near the intersection of 1 Street Southwest. .
Patrick Vice was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, walking east along 6 Avenue Southwest, near the intersection of 1 Street Southwest. . Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police say they are “concerned for the welfare” of a missing man last seen in the downtown core last week.

According to police, Patrick Vice was last spotted walking east on 6 Avenue Southwest near the intersection with 1 Street Southwest around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The man, who is in his early 60s, hasn’t been in contact with his family since.

READ MORE: Missing Calgary man found dead in Slave Lake; homicide investigation underway

Vice is described as being 5’11” tall, with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket and dark pants. He was also drinking a McDonald’s coffee and carrying a newspaper.

Anyone with information on Vice’s whereabouts is asked to call police via their non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement
