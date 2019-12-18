Nova Scotia to purchase power loaders for 62 ambulances

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics in Nova Scotia will soon have a new tool that will make their jobs a little easier.

The province announced on Wednesday that it will spend $2.7 million to equip 62 ambulances with power stretchers and power loaders.

Funding is being provided through the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addiction Services Funding Agreement.

The goal, according to Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey, is to provide better tools to frontline health-care workers.

Luke Slysz, an advanced care paramedic, said the loaders work with a push of the button to help lift patients into ambulances.

“It allows us to more efficiently and more quickly and more smoothly get our patients into our ambulance.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia has 160 ambulances active in the province and Delorey said the province may look at purchasing additional loaders down the line.

For now, paramedics will begin training on the loaders when they are installed in the new year.