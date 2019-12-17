Saskatchewan NDP calls for government to look at detox centre standards

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP says it’s not acceptable for people to be turned away from publicly funded detox centres.

Danielle Chartier, critic for mental health and addictions, says she regularly hears about people struggling to get access to detox services because of long wait times.

She believes the Saskatchewan Party government needs to look at standards and make sure they’re enforced.

Two men struggling with addictions have said they were turned away in the fall from a detox centre in Moose Jaw.

One said he was told his health card was invalid and he needed to leave; the other said he was turned away because his former girlfriend arrived there first.

The Ministry of Health said it has standards in place for detox services with regard to client safety, but they don’t include circumstances that could result in an involuntary discharge or transfer.

A spokesperson said the Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to standardize many policies, including those for detox centres.

“When someone comes forward and says, ‘I need help,’ you need to wrap supports around them and make sure that they get the support they need,” Chartier said Tuesday.

“There can be huge costs to that person, individually, but also to the system. Increased health-care costs down the line, possibly corrections costs.”

Addictions counsellor Rand Teed said detox facilities in the province are under pressure because more people are recognizing they need help with substance abuse issues.

“There just isn’t room,” said Teed in a recent interview.

“They’ve looked at wait times for lots of things, like surgical wait times … but I don’t know that they’ve really done much analysis on wait times for addictions services.”