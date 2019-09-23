SHA adding 50 new addiction treatment beds in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it has issued a request for proposals to open roughly 50 new addiction treatment beds across the province.

The SHA said the new beds will provide both pre- and post-addictions treatment for people recovering from substance use disorders, including crystal meth, opioids and alcohol.

“Deciding to enter treatment is a big step. Having a place to stay that is safe, stable and supportive can help people stick to their plan to get into treatment and mitigate relapses,” Colleen Quinlan, executive director of mental health and addictions services for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said Monday in a statement.

“After treatment, these beds will provide needed support to people while they focus on their recovery and put into practice what they learned in treatment.”

The SHA said the new beds will support individuals who do not have stable and safe housing from the time they have completed detox and before entering residential treatment.

Officials added that it will also help those requiring supportive housing after treatment to maintain and strengthen gains made during treatment.

“These new treatment options will better support residents experiencing addictions challenges,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.

“People will have better access to the treatment and care they need to overcome an addictions challenge and live a healthy life.”

The Saskatchewan government promised to provide more addiction treatment support in its 2019-20 budget.

Officials said the request for proposals is open to current partners of the SHA, private sector providers and community-based organizations across Saskatchewan.