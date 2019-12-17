Bus driver arrested for suspected impaired driving at Graminia School in Parkland County

Send this page to someone via email

A bus driver at a rural school southwest of Edmonton was arrested Monday for allegedly being impaired on the job.

Parkland RCMP were called to Graminia School, located northwest of Devon in Parkland County, after school had let out for the day.

Police said students were getting ready for the bus ride home when staff who spoke to the bus driver reportedly heard her slurring and became concerned.

Suspecting the driver was impaired, RCMP said staff asked the woman to get off the bus and took her into the school office, where RCMP were called shortly after 3 p.m.

The bus never left the school yard, and students remained on it until a new driver could arrive about 45 minutes later. RCMP said parents of children affected were notified.

A 46-year-old woman from Spruce Grove was arrested for impaired operation. Police said they did not believe the woman had any criminal record.

RCMP said a news release was sent out due to the large amount of chatter making the rounds on social media Monday night.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, adding the woman’s name will likely not be released.

Graminia School is a K to 9 school of about 530 students in Parkland School Division No. 70. The school division provides its own busing.