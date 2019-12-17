Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Bus driver arrested for suspected impaired driving at Graminia School in Parkland County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:26 pm
File photo of Graminia School, a K to 9 school of about 530 students south of Spruce Grove, Alta. in Parkland School Division No. 70. .
File photo of Graminia School, a K to 9 school of about 530 students south of Spruce Grove, Alta. in Parkland School Division No. 70. . Global News

A bus driver at a rural school southwest of Edmonton was arrested Monday for allegedly being impaired on the job.

Parkland RCMP were called to Graminia School, located northwest of Devon in Parkland County, after school had let out for the day.

Police said students were getting ready for the bus ride home when staff who spoke to the bus driver reportedly heard her slurring and became concerned.

Suspecting the driver was impaired, RCMP said staff asked the woman to get off the bus and took her into the school office, where RCMP were called shortly after 3 p.m.

The bus never left the school yard, and students remained on it until a new driver could arrive about 45 minutes later. RCMP said parents of children affected were notified.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta parents claim school made their son with a brain injury pick up garbage

A 46-year-old woman from Spruce Grove was arrested for impaired operation. Police said they did not believe the woman had any criminal record.

RCMP said a news release was sent out due to the large amount of chatter making the rounds on social media Monday night.

Mounties said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, adding the woman’s name will likely not be released.

Graminia School is a K to 9 school of about 530 students in Parkland School Division No. 70. The school division provides its own busing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPImpaired DrivingParkland CountyBus DriverParkland School DivisionParkland RCMPParkland County RCMPGraminiaGraminia Schoolimpaired bus driverParkland School Division no. 70
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.