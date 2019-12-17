Revelstoke RCMP investigating reported overnight theft of Alberta snowmobiles

Send this page to someone via email

Revelstoke RCMP are investigating the reported theft of a trailer and two snowmobiles.

Police say the alleged theft happened at a hotel in Revelstoke, B.C., on Dec. 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The enclosed trailer was a black-and-silver 2016 Alcom Crossover edition bearing the Alberta licence plate 5CJ271, according to police. It was allegedly removed from one truck, connected to another truck and hauled away.

“Surveillance video shows a Caucasian male, approximately 25 to 40 years of age and wearing dark clothing, operating a newer white Ford F350 diesel crew cab,” police said in a press release.

“The suspect truck is not displaying a front licence plate, has a red auxiliary fuel tank in the rear box behind the cab, has large oversized tires with black wheels and a full sunroof.”

Police allege the suspect backed his truck up to the trailer, then unhitched the trailer and moved it closer to his Ford before leaving on the Trans-Canada Highway. The suspect truck has a burned-out left tail light, police say.

According to police, two snowmobiles were inside the trailer: a red 2014 Polaris 800 Pro RMK with Alberta marker HDR37 and a 2018 BRP Summit with a dark grey camouflage wrap and Alberta marker KEP57.

Police say a variety of sled equipment, including riding gear, tools, backpacks, fluids and fuel, was also reported stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.