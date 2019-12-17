Board confirms teachers strike will close Waterloo public schools on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has confirmed that all public and elementary schools within the region will be closed on Wednesday due to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) strike.

In a blog post, the board says that the closures will also include all before- and after-school childcare programs, extended day childcare programs, EarlyON Centres and childcare centres located in WRDSB schools.

READ MORE: Day camps being offered in Kitchener, Waterloo in event of OSSTF strike

All extracurricular activities and evening rental permits have also been cancelled.

This will be the third OSSTF strike in as many weeks and the second which has affected schools in the region.

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Third 1-day strike by Ontario high school teachers in some boards a ‘virtual certainty’, union says

“These education workers are critical to the safety and well-being of our students and the daily operations of all of our schools,” the board said. “As such, we have determined that we cannot ensure the safety of our students at schools for tomorrow, Dec. 18.”

The board says schools will be back in business on Thursday.