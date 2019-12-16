Day camps being offered in Kitchener, Waterloo in event of OSSTF strike

Send this page to someone via email

With a potential strike looming over Waterloo public schools on Wednesday, there are some options being set up around the region for parents in need of child care.

The region, the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo as well as THEMUSEUM are all offering day camps in the event of a strike.

The region will host a camp at Schneider Haus in Kitchener from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m for children aged seven to 12 at a cost of $50 per child.

The camp, which focuses on animals and wildlife, will offer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) challenges, while the kids can also play survival games.

To pre-register and for more information, call 519-742-7752.

There will also be a camp in Kitchener at Lions Arena from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for children aged four to 10 which will cost $25.

The kids can participate in active games and/or creative crafts.

Campers are asked to bring a nut-free lunch, snacks and a water bottle.

Registration is now available on the City of Kitchener’s online registration portal.

THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener has also announced it will hold a camp. Contact the attraction for more details.

Registration is also open for a camp in Waterloo at WMRC from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children aged four to 10 at a cost of $44.76.

The camp will be run by summer camp staff and will offer crafts, songs, games and outdoor play.

Registration is also now available on the City of Waterloo’s online registration portal.

Last week, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) announced it would hold a one-day strike Wednesday if it does not reach a deal before with the provincial government beforehand.

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

