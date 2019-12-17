Menu

Education

Third 1-day strike by Ontario high school teachers in some boards a ‘virtual certainty’, union says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 10:00 am
9 High School Boards in Ontario participate in second one day strike
WATCH: Ontario high school teachers from nine school boards have walked off the job for the second time forcing the closure of some schools across the province. Kamil Karamali has more on the latest negotiations between the province and unions. (Dec.11)

TORONTO – No further contract talks are scheduled between high school teachers and the government, and the head of the teachers’ union says a one-day strike Wednesday is a “virtual certainty.”

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and the government had been scheduled to bargain Monday and today, but the mediator decided there was no point in continuing today.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers, education workers at 9 boards hold another 1-day strike

Union president Harvey Bischof says the mediator decided that the two sides were so far apart that forcing a second day of talks would be more frustrating than productive.

Talks likely won’t resume until the new year.

READ MORE: Ontario public high school teachers hold 1-day strike after contract talks stall

With no progress on the horizon, Bischof says Wednesday’s planned one-day strike in select school boards will almost certainly go ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on them to cancel the strike and put forward new proposals at the bargaining table, which he says they have not done.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsStephen LecceOntario PC Governmentontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationHarvey BischofOntario high school teachersOntario Teacher StrikeOntario Teacher Contracts
