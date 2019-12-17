Menu

Holidays 2019

Lifestyle

What’s the worst Christmas gift you’ve ever received?

By Arti Patel Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 1:21 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 1:37 pm
Meaningful Christmas gifts
Decor and lifestyle expert Karl Lohnes shows off value-driven gift ideas that won't drain whatever is left of your Christmas budget.

It’s the season of gift-giving and for those who like to give (and receive), we all know there are some gifts that just make us cringe.

Whether it’s a random gift that adds no value to your life (think: shrimp detail tool) or a gift you once gave to someone else, we want to know about the worst Christmas gift you’ve ever had.

And yes, while we understand that it’s the thought that counts, we still want to know the backstory of each gift. Was it a complicated relationship? Was it an ex? Was it a family member who can’t keep track of their re-gifting habits?

For an upcoming holiday feature on Global News, we’re asking Canadians to share stories behind their favourite (and maybe not so favourite) worst gifts. And if you’re having a hard time finding the perfect gift, check out our annual gift guides here. 

Note: We may use your response in this or other stories. While we may contact you to follow up, we won’t publish your contact information.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
