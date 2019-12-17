Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP to lay out results of investigation into high-end vehicle theft ring

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 7:04 am
Updated December 17, 2019 7:10 am
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Provincial police are expected to lay out the results of a five-month investigation into a high-end vehicle theft ring this morning.

Police say the ring operated throughout central and eastern Ontario as well as Quebec.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Arrests made in alleged ‘high-end’ auto theft ring in Hamilton: police

The announcement comes roughly a week after police in Hamilton said they had arrested four suspects in connection with an alleged international auto theft and export ring.

In that case, members of the ring are alleged to have stolen rental cars from across southern Ontario and then sent them overseas or dismantled them for parts.

The four suspects – three men and a woman – are facing dozens of charges between them.

Story continues below advertisement
Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles
Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceOttawaAuto TheftVehicle theftsstolen carsauto theft ringhigh-end vehicle thefthigh-end vehicle theft ringhigh-end vehicles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.