OPP to lay out results of investigation into high-end vehicle theft ring

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

OTTAWA – Provincial police are expected to lay out the results of a five-month investigation into a high-end vehicle theft ring this morning.

Police say the ring operated throughout central and eastern Ontario as well as Quebec.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Ottawa.

The announcement comes roughly a week after police in Hamilton said they had arrested four suspects in connection with an alleged international auto theft and export ring.

In that case, members of the ring are alleged to have stolen rental cars from across southern Ontario and then sent them overseas or dismantled them for parts.

The four suspects – three men and a woman – are facing dozens of charges between them.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles