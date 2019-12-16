7,000 homes without power in Côte Saint-Luc, NDG, Hampstead areas: Hydro-Québec

Send this page to someone via email

Close to 7,000 Hydro-Québec clients are without power following an equipment failure near Hampstead Monday afternoon, according to Hydro-Québec.

The outage was caused by a tripped circuit breaker, which affected two transformers that bring electricity to a distribution center, Hydro-Québec spokesperson Francis Labbé said.

Homes located within a four-kilometre radius of Côte Saint-Luc, including NDG and Hampstead, could experience intermittent power interruptions for the next few hours.

Hydro-Québec crews are working to fix the issue, but Labbé said it could take hours.

“It’s not like when a tree touches a power line,” he said.

Hydro-Québec expects the power to be fully restored by 1 a.m.

