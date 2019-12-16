Philadelphia Flyers forward suspended 3 games for hit on Jets’ Mathieu Perreault who was placed in concussion protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without forward Joel Farabee for the next three games.

The National Hockey League’s department of player safety announced on Monday Farabee will be suspended for his blindside hit on Mathieu Perreault after a hearing with the league.

The incident happened in the second period of the Jets’ 7-3 triumph on Sunday. At the time, Farabee was issued a five-minute major penalty for interference and a game misconduct.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee has been suspended for three games for Interference on Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault.

The 19-year-old Farabee has three goals with eight assists in 27 games this season. He’ll forfeit $14,919.36 in lost salary.

Perreault had to be helped to the dressing room. He left the game and did not return.

Perreault didn’t practice on Monday after what head coach Paul Maurice described as a “dangerous” hit. Maurice indicated Perreault is feeling better a day later, and hasn’t been officially diagnosed with a concussion yet, but they’re treating it like one.

“So he got checked out and we will treat it as a concussion, so he’ll go into the protocol,” Maurice said. “Just because a guy doesn’t test out with a concussion, doesn’t necessarily change the way you treat him.”

The Jets continue a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.