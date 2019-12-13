Winnipeg Jets loan out rookie forward David Gustafsson for 2020 world juniors

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have loaned forward David Gustafsson to Sweden for the upcoming World Junior Championship.

The 19-year-old has scored just one goal in 22 NHL games for the Jets this season. He’s been a healthy scratch their last three games.

Gustafsson had three assists for the Swedish team at last year’s world juniors and led the country to a gold medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge two years ago. He also won a bronze medal for Sweden at the 2018 Under-18 world championships.

Gustafsson was drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.

The World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day in the Czech Republic. Sweden’s first game is against Finland, whose roster is expected to feature Gustafsson’s former Jets teammate Ville Heinola.

