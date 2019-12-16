Man at Kelowna’s Recreation Avenue homeless camp dies in hospital

Paramedics rushed to Kelowna’s Recreation Avenue tent city around 2:45 a.m. on Monday for a report of an unconscious man.
An ambulance rushed the patient to hospital in critical condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
The man died in hospital, according to police.
RCMP said they received a request to assist Interior Health in identifying the unknown man just before 4 a.m.
“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s sudden death, and the Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate,” Const. Solana Pare said in an email.
“Central Okanagan RCMP Victim Services is assisting those personally impacted.”
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.
The Kelowna man’s name has not been released. RCMP said he was in his thirties.
