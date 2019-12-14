Online reports show rise in monthly rental prices in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An online report says Kelowna’s median rental price for a one-bedroom unit climbed 10.8 per cent to $1,365 a month.

The price jump was the largest of the 34 cities listed by rentals.ca, which regularly ranks rent costs across the nation.

For one-bedroom units, Toronto has the highest monthly average at $2,314 a month. Etobicoke, Ont. ($2,103), Richmond Hill, Ont. ($1,989), Vancouver ($1,967) and Oakville, Ont. ($1,950) round out the top five.

Kelowna was ranked 16th on the list.

rentals.ca rentals.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Of those five, though, none had a price jump like Kelowna, with Richmond Hill having a hike of 5.4 per cent — double that of Etobicoke (2.5 per cent) and Oakville (2.7 per cent).

Vancouver saw a small drop (-1.0 per cent) as did Toronto (-0.3 per cent).

The three cheapest places to rent of the 34 cities listed were Lloydminster, Alta. ($838), St. John’s, NL. ($884) and Saskatoon ($903).

2:02 A closer look at Kelowna’s rental and real estate markets A closer look at Kelowna’s rental and real estate markets

For two-bedroom units, Kelowna’s average monthly rental price was listed at $1,966 — up 2.8 per cent from a month ago.

The top five most expensive places for two-bedroom units were:

Vancouver ($3,058, 3.7 per cent increase)

Toronto ($2,966, 1.1 per cent increase)

Oakville ($2,591, -0.3 per cent decrease)

Etobicoke ($2,575, 1.7 per cent increase)

Richmond Hill ($2,401, 3.3 per cent increase)

For more on the rent report, click here.

Meanwhile, another online rental site, Padmapper, listed Kelowna as having the eighth-most expensive prices in the nation in November.

Padmapper listed Kelowna’s monthly one-bedroom price at $1,350, a 0.7 per cent increase from October and a 5.5 per cent increase from one year ago. Kelowna’s two-bedroom price was listed at $1,630.

Story continues below advertisement

For Padmapper’s report, click here.