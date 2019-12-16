Premier John Horgan expected to shuffle cabinet in the new year

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to shuffle his cabinet for the first time in the new year.

In a wide-ranging year end interview with Global BC Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey, Horgan says it is time to make some changes considering the cabinet has been together since July 2017.

“I am going to take a look at this in the new years. We need to re-tool, we are at the halfway point. There will be some members who will probably not be running again. I need to have those conversations over the winter break,” Horgan said.

“There will probably be some changes in the new year and that’s appropriate.”

Horgan has had one major change to his cabinet. MLA Jinny Sims stepped down in October after a police investigation was launched looking into her.

Sims says she has not been told what the investigation is about and the RCMP have not spoken publicly about it.

When asked about a change in cabinet, Horgan was quick to praise Finance Minister Carole James and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“I bring up Adrian and Carole because they are former leaders,” Horgan said.

“I can’t remember a leader that has had a blessing of two of his predecessors as his greatest allies.”

As for persistent rumours Horgan is getting advice from advisors to force a spring election, the premier says an early election will have nothing to do with him.

“My number one advisor to me is my wife Ellie and she says get up everyday and do the best you can,” Horgan said.

“I am getting advice to make life better for British Columbia. No one is clamoring for an election.”

Horgan says he has a ‘”ense of confidence” to do as much as he possibly can in this mandate. The next fixed election date is fall 2021.

The NDP has been governing with the support of the BC Greens. The Greens are set to replace leader Andrew Weaver next June.

“I can’t predict what the future will hold other than I will do my level best every day to continue to provide services for people trying to reduce costs,” Horgan said.

But Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson says he hears from British Columbians hoping for an election.

“We are resonating all over British Columbia,” Wilkinson said.

“The hunger to get rid of the NDP is growing. People are coming to me are saying when can we have an election, as soon as possible please.”