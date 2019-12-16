Calgary Stampeders’ 2020 schedule released, marking 75th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL released the 2020 season schedule for the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

It marks the 75th anniversary season for Calgary’s CFL team, with the earliest regular season start in club history. The Stamps face the Montreal Alouettes in the home opener on June 12, 2020.

Formed in 1945, the Calgary Stampeders suspended operations during the Second World War. Their inaugural season was 1946.

The Stampeders said they will release plans to celebrate the team’s longevity ahead of their semi-sesquicentennial season.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders book-end games at McMahon Stadium, with the Riders opening the preseason on May 30, 2020 and closing the regular season on Oct. 30, 2020.

The Stamps face the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers three times in the upcoming season after the Bombers broke their 28-season Grey Cup drought in Calgary in November. The first of those games is in Winnipeg on June 26, 2020 — the Bombers’ home opener — and then two match-ups in Calgary on Aug. 20 and Sept. 25.

The Calgary Stampeders go on the road for four consecutive weeks, starting in Winnipeg, then to Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal.

The Stamps face provincial rival Edmonton Eskimos twice in the 18-game season — the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on Sept. 7 and then Sept. 12 in Edmonton.

The Stampeders will be on the road or on a bye during the Canada Day, Heritage Day and Thanksgiving weekends.

Calgary, like all CFL teams, get three bye weeks in the 21-week season, during weeks eight, 12 and 17.

The CFL playoffs are scheduled to play on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, with the 108th Grey Cup in Regina, Sask., on Nov. 22.

Calgary Stampeders Pre-season:

Saturday, May 30, 2 p.m.: Calgary vs. Saskatchewan

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.

Calgary Stampeders Regular Season:

Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.: Calgary vs Montreal

Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs B.C.

Friday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg

Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Toronto

Friday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.: Calgary at Hamilton

Friday, July 17, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Montreal

Saturday, July 25, 5 p.m.: Calgary vs Hamilton

Week 8 – Bye week

Saturday, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.: Calgary vs Toronto

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs Winnipeg

Week 12 – Bye week

Monday, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Edmonton

Saturday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton

Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.: Calgary at Saskatchewan

Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Winnipeg

Week 17 – Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs Ottawa

Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Ottawa

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Saskatchewan

