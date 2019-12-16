Menu

Calgary Stampeders

Sports

Calgary Stampeders’ 2020 schedule released, marking 75th anniversary

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 16, 2019 1:31 pm
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on November 2, 2019.
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on November 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The CFL released the 2020 season schedule for the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

It marks the 75th anniversary season for Calgary’s CFL team, with the earliest regular season start in club history. The Stamps face the Montreal Alouettes in the home opener on June 12, 2020.

READ MORE: Stampeders sign offensive lineman Williams, defensive lineman Orimolade

Formed in 1945, the Calgary Stampeders suspended operations during the Second World War. Their inaugural season was 1946.

The Stampeders said they will release plans to celebrate the team’s longevity ahead of their semi-sesquicentennial season.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders re-sign Cordarro Law but coaching churn continues

The Saskatchewan Roughriders book-end games at McMahon Stadium, with the Riders opening the preseason on May 30, 2020 and closing the regular season on Oct. 30, 2020.

The Stamps face the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers three times in the upcoming season after the Bombers broke their 28-season Grey Cup drought in Calgary in November. The first of those games is in Winnipeg on June 26, 2020 — the Bombers’ home opener — and then two match-ups in Calgary on Aug. 20 and Sept. 25.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive back Jamar Wall

The Calgary Stampeders go on the road for four consecutive weeks, starting in Winnipeg, then to Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal.

The Stamps face provincial rival Edmonton Eskimos twice in the 18-game season — the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on Sept. 7 and then Sept. 12 in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders part ways with longtime receivers coach Pete Costanza

The Stampeders will be on the road or on a bye during the Canada Day, Heritage Day and Thanksgiving weekends.

Calgary, like all CFL teams, get three bye weeks in the 21-week season, during weeks eight, 12 and 17.

The CFL playoffs are scheduled to play on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, with the 108th Grey Cup in Regina, Sask., on Nov. 22.

It’s game over for the Stamps, but is the party over for Calgary?

Calgary Stampeders Pre-season:

  • Saturday, May 30, 2 p.m.: Calgary vs. Saskatchewan
  • Friday, June 5, 8 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.

Calgary Stampeders Regular Season:

  • Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.: Calgary vs Montreal
  • Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs B.C.
  • Friday, June 26, 6:30 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg
  • Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Toronto
  • Friday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.: Calgary at Hamilton
  • Friday, July 17, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Montreal
  • Saturday, July 25, 5 p.m.: Calgary vs Hamilton
  • Week 8 – Bye week
  • Saturday, Aug. 8, 5 p.m.: Calgary vs Toronto
  • Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.
  • Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs Winnipeg
  • Week 12 – Bye week
  • Monday, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Edmonton
  • Saturday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton
  • Friday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m.: Calgary at Saskatchewan
  • Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Winnipeg
  • Week 17 – Bye week
  • Saturday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.: Calgary at B.C.
  • Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.: Calgary vs Ottawa
  • Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m.: Calgary at Ottawa
  • Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.: Calgary vs Saskatchewan
Fans will be able to hear every Calgary Stampeders game on the radio home of the Stamps — Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

