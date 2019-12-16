Menu

Consumer

Liquor and cannabis stores can be open on Christmas Day: AGLC

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 16, 2019 12:45 pm
Hundreds of people lined up at Nova Cannabis near 80 Avenue and 104 Street in south Edmonton on Oct. 17, 2018, on the first day of marijuana legalization in Canada. .
Hundreds of people lined up at Nova Cannabis near 80 Avenue and 104 Street in south Edmonton on Oct. 17, 2018, on the first day of marijuana legalization in Canada. . Dayne Winter, Global News

Liquor and cannabis stores, as well as certain bars and restaurants, in Alberta can now be open on Christmas Day, if they choose to.

According to a news release from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), the move is part of the Alberta government’s efforts to cut red tape in the province.

“Lifting the restrictions to allow these liquor and cannabis licensees to stay open on Dec. 25 is another opportunity to reduce red tape and support licensees in making business decisions that best support their operational needs,” the release reads.

Minors-prohibited establishments (Class A licensees) can also open their doors that day.

The choice on whether to be open on Dec. 25 will be left up to individual locations.

