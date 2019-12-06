Albertans won’t be able to buy cannabis edibles until mid-January: AGLC

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians have been under the impression they’d be able to buy cannabis edibles at retail stores as early as mid-December.

On Friday, Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis said Alberta consumers won’t have access to edibles until approximately one month later.

Cannabis edibles were legalized in Canada on Oct. 17. Cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days’ notice to Health Canada of their intent to sell the new product.

“Health Canada established Dec. 16, 2019, as the first day that provinces can legally begin ordering edibles, extracts and topicals (EETs) from federally-licensed producers (LPs),” AGLC’s Heather Holmen said.

“Once product is ordered, shipped to us, received and put into inventory, retailers will be able to place their orders. Factor in order processing and shipping time to retailers, that brings us to mid-January before consumers will be able to find product on store shelves.

“AGLC is still in discussions with licensed producers to determine the types of products that will be available,” she said, adding she couldn’t speculate how many products will be available in the New Year.

“AGLC currently has contracts with 42 LPs and about half of them are anticipating offering EET products — some that will be available immediately and others in time,” Holmen said.

Global News has reached out to other provinces to see how the Alberta timelines compare.

Holmen explained the timelines are still not confirmed and are subject to product availability and any implications to timelines that producers may face.

In June, Health Canada announced a “limited selection” of next-generation cannabis products such as edibles would “gradually” hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019.

The Ottawa-based agency released details June 14 of the final version of its regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts. The rules came into effect Oct. 17.